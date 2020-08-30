"Overwhelming success" Eat Out To Help Out should be extended past August

By Seán Hickey

The government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme has saved the jobs of over two million people, and there are calls to extend it beyond August to boost spending.

Craig Beaumont claimed that Rishi Sunak's Eat Out To Help Out scheme has "been an overwhelming success," and told Tom Swarbrick an extension would guarantee further success.

The Chief of External Affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses told LBC "we're calling for an extension or either for the government to run it all again," to carry on the momentum gained in kickstarting the economy.

He revealed to listeners that have taken part in the scheme that they have "protected two million jobs in hospitality," which would have otherwise been lost.

Tom wondered if small business owners could continue the offer "regardless of whether the government continue the scheme or not."

Rishi Sunak's offer for August has been an overwhelming success. Picture: PA

Mr Beaumont told Tom that business owners are "looking at what they can do."

He went on to share that many business have been looking at doing offers that extend the whole week or even carrying on a 50% off offer the same as the government scheme, such was the success of Eat Out To Help Out.

The Federation of Small Businesseses chief added "there's other ways they can play with it," suggesting that the next step for government could be to make an offer on alcohol to encourage a return to pubs.

"There'd be a free for all," Tom quipped.

