Sir Ed Davey: Government are 'making a hash' of Brexit negotiations

27 September 2020, 13:30 | Updated: 27 September 2020, 13:39

By Seán Hickey

The leader of the Lib Dems told LBC that he fears the Government will 'hurt the economy' by bringing a bad Brexit deal to the UK.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey was speaking to Tom Swarbrick in the wake of the scandal surrounding the Government's Covid-19 app which he saw as just another crisis the government was responsible for.

The conversation moved to Brexit, where Tom reminded Sir Ed that he "called people who voted for leave "gullible.'" He wondered if the Lib Dem leader stood by his comments.

"We've got to come together," he said, insisting that his comments are from a time gone by. He told Tom the UK needs to band together to get the best deal for the UK.

Sir Ed was skeptical the Government have a grasp on the importance of Brexit negotiations.

"The Prime Minister told us he had an oven ready deal, so where is it?"

Sir Ed Davey told Tom the Government are 'making a hash' of Brexit
Sir Ed Davey told Tom the Government are 'making a hash' of Brexit. Picture: Video Screengrab

"At a time of economic and health crisis, when you don't want to put up barriers to trade, to job creation, to saving jobs, he might well agree a deal that hurts our economy even more," the Lib Dem leader feared.

Sir Ed went on to tell Tom that he is worried about the Government's intentions for Brexit. "My fear is the government want to divide us more" with a bad deal, he revealed.

"They do seem to be making a hash of it."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Further Welsh Towns Facing Regional Coronavirus Lockdown

Local lockdowns introduced in three more Welsh areas

Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, in Victoria Tower Gardens

'Respect for emergency workers gone' says Lissie Harper in wake of Sgt Ratana shooting
Tom Swarbrick spoke to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on Swarbrick on Sunday

Culture Secretary admits 'teething problems' with failing NHS Test and Trace app
Tom Swarbrick (left) spoke to Sir David Lidington during Swarbrick on Sunday

Sir David Lidington: Government should 'be more open' with public on lockdown
View of the Big Ben (under renovation) also known as Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London

Big Ben roof scaffolding to start coming down this week

Glasgow University students queue at a pop up test centre at the Murano Street Student Village

Let university students go home for Christmas, Labour urges Government
Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, died after being shot at a police station in Croydon

Police 'determined to find justice' for Sgt Matt Ratana killed on duty
Prince George was pictured handling the fossilised tooth from an Carcharocles megalodon

Sir David Attenborough gifts Prince George with fossilised giant shark tooth
Public Health expert confirms universities haven't dealt well with Covid outbreaks

Public Health expert confirms universities haven't dealt well with Covid outbreaks
Distraught caller takes aim at anti-lockdown protesters

Distraught caller takes aim at anti-lockdown protesters

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile