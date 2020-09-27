Sir Ed Davey: Government are 'making a hash' of Brexit negotiations

By Seán Hickey

The leader of the Lib Dems told LBC that he fears the Government will 'hurt the economy' by bringing a bad Brexit deal to the UK.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey was speaking to Tom Swarbrick in the wake of the scandal surrounding the Government's Covid-19 app which he saw as just another crisis the government was responsible for.

The conversation moved to Brexit, where Tom reminded Sir Ed that he "called people who voted for leave "gullible.'" He wondered if the Lib Dem leader stood by his comments.

"We've got to come together," he said, insisting that his comments are from a time gone by. He told Tom the UK needs to band together to get the best deal for the UK.

Sir Ed was skeptical the Government have a grasp on the importance of Brexit negotiations.

"The Prime Minister told us he had an oven ready deal, so where is it?"

Sir Ed Davey told Tom the Government are 'making a hash' of Brexit. Picture: Video Screengrab

"At a time of economic and health crisis, when you don't want to put up barriers to trade, to job creation, to saving jobs, he might well agree a deal that hurts our economy even more," the Lib Dem leader feared.

Sir Ed went on to tell Tom that he is worried about the Government's intentions for Brexit. "My fear is the government want to divide us more" with a bad deal, he revealed.

"They do seem to be making a hash of it."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify