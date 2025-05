Ex-army caller says Chris Kaba's murder has been made 'political'

By Olly Roberts

"This is making police officers in this country very nervous."

Caller Oliver, who used to be in the army, says the Metropolitan Police's checks on officers "are upside down" as Martyn Blake is being investigated for misconduct, despite being cleared of murdering Chris Kaba.