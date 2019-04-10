Ex-Offender Loses It On-Air During Debate Over Prisoners’ Rights

10 April 2019, 14:00

A former offender started shouting down the phone after losing his temper during an LBC debate over rights for prisoners.

John Hirst, who served 35 years for manslaughter before becoming a prison rights campaigner, became infuriated while defending a convicted killer who has demanded the right to IVF treatment.

Aaron Newman, 28, is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence for shooting and killing 30-year-old Hayley Pointon.

Tom Swarbrick had to warn the guest to stop shouting
Tom Swarbrick had to warn the guest to stop shouting. Picture: LBC

He now wants to have a child with his girlfriend from inside jail, claiming it’s his human right.

Former Ukip MEP Roger Helmer, who was also taking part in the debate, disagreed - but his intervention saw Mr Hirst lose his cool.

After ranting down the phone, Tom Swarbrick intervened and reminded the guest: “John, it’d be helpful if you stopped shouting and started listening.”

To which Mr Helmer added: “It certainly would.”

The row left LBC listeners gobsmacked. Watch it unfold above.

