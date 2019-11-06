Friend Of Tom Watson And Momentum Activist Clash Over Labour's Direction

This was the moment when a long-time friend of Tom Watson and a Momentum activist clashed over the future of the Labour Party.

Paul Richards, who has known the outgoing Labour deputy leader for several decades, also worked as an advisor to two Labour Cabinet ministers under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown - while Rob Lugg is the current chair of the Battersea Constituency Labour Party, and also used to be a member of Momentum's National Executive Committee.

Sorry to see Tom go. It shifts Labour decisively to the left. It’s a solid victory for Team Corbyn. They are in total control now and own everything that happens next. pic.twitter.com/m4gLijJedE — Paul Richards (@Labourpaul) November 6, 2019

Rob claimed that Jeremy Corbyn was not given the same platform that Blairite critics - who are allies of Tom Watson - have been given to criticise the current party leader, when he himself was a backbencher.

However, Paul objected to that claim.

Watch the video above to find out why - and how their row developed from there.