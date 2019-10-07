Vegan Football Club Would Deserve To Go Bust If It Was Causing Climate Change Says Owner

This was the moment when the boss of the so-called 'Vegan Football Club' told LBC that it would "deserve" to go out of business if it was contributing to climate change.

Entrepreneur Dale Vince threw his support behind Extinction Rebellion's latest protests in cities across the world, when he spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Mr Vince, who campaigns on issues related to climate change for the United Nations, told Tom that the group's move to "upset the status quo" is necessary, because of the climate emergency.

He explained that "we can't go about our business as usual and wait for the government to do something", adding that Britain "has been paralysed by Brexit for three years [when] we've got ten years to save the world".

Green entrepreneur Dale Vince told Tom Swarbrick he supports XR's latest protests. Picture: PA

As Mr Vince is the owner of both the major green energy provider Ecotricity and the so-called 'Vegan Football Club' Forest Green Rovers, Tom asked him if he would accept Extinction Rebellion protesters blocking entry to his club's matches.

He replied that "if they thought that that would achieve something, then yes".

Tom "escalated" this to asking if he would be OK with them putting his club out of business. Mr Vince answered that "if Forest Green Rovers is a major polluter causing climate extinction, then yes - we'd deserve it".