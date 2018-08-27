Gun Free Zones Are "Very Dangerous", Republican Spokesperson Claims

27 August 2018, 07:59 | Updated: 27 August 2018, 08:21

Tom Swarbrick criticised a spokesperson for Republicans Overseas who said that creating gun-free zones would be "very dangerous", as a gunman kills two people and himself at a video game tournament in Florida.

A gunman has killed two people and himself in Jacksonville, as gamers live-streamed a regional qualifier for a new football video game.

Nine people were shot, and two injured fleeing the scene.

Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

But Drew Liquerman, the Chairman of Republicans Overseas in the UK, suggested that the idea of a gun-free zone was a "terrible idea".

"I think the idea of a gun-free zone is simply very dangerous, and a terrible idea," he said.

Tom Swarbrick was in disbelief. He asked: "You think it's dangerous to have an area where there aren't any guns?"

Mr Liquerman replied: "There are certain areas that could be gun-free zones, but if they have no police or armed security, that makes them a seriously dangerously idea."

Tom Swarbrick
Tom interrupted: "Then this becomes an arms race!"

Mr Liquerman said: "The only people who are going to bring a gun into a gun-free zone are criminals."

Tom said: "But if you don't have a gun-free zone, you are essentially saying arm everybody in order to protect everyone."

