British-Iranian caller Haleh debates Khalid over Iran's right to nuclear weapons

By Olly Roberts

'This is just a deflection from what they're doing in Gaza.'

British-Iranian caller Haleh goes head-to-head with caller Khalid over whether Iran should be allowed nuclear weapons.



Haleh, who went to school in Iran, is in favour of the removal of Iran's capability to have nuclear weapons.



She debates with Khalid, who believes that Israel is the 'worst regime' in the Middle East.



This comes as Iran's supreme leader says his country will 'never surrender' in its war against Israel.