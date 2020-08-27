Harry Dunn's family's new hope for justice on the anniversary of his death

27 August 2020, 23:21 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 23:50

The parents of Harry Dunn have "a real sense of confidence and positivity" about their fight for justice, on the first anniversary of his death.

The 19 year-old died in a motorbike accident outside the RAF Croughton air base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The American woman suspected of causing the accident, Anne Sacoolas, claimed diplomatic immunity and fled the country.

A year on, the Dunn family's spokesperson Radd Seiger has told LBC that the US State Department now says it is "now engaging with London to try and find a reasonable solution" to the case.

Harry Dunn
Harry Dunn died in a motorbike accident in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Picture: PA

Mr Seiger told Tom Swarbrick that this has given Harry's parents - Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles - new hope that she will end up standing trial.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the UK's Attorney General Suella Braverman is considering trying Ms Sacoolas virtually or in absentia.

On the evening of his anniversary, the Dunn family's local MP - the former Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom - called on US President Donald Trump to intervene and ensure that the suspect does go on trial.

The Dunns' local MP Andrea Leadsom with family spokesperson Radd Seiger
The Dunns' local MP Andrea Leadsom wants Donald Trump to ensure Anne Sacoolas stands trial. Picture: PA

