Hilary Benn Refuses To Say Theresa May Should Go

The chair of the Brexit Select Committee Hilary Benn refused to tell Tom Swarbrick whether the Prime Minister should go if MPs don't support the government on the Brexit bill as it returns to the House of Commons.

Labour MP Hilary Benn told Tom Swarbrick that he hopes parliament votes in favour of keeping a customs agreement.

He said: "I hope the government comes round, I think is the right thing to do in the national interest and I hope parliament will demonstrate that pretty soon."

"If Parliament makes clear that there is a majority for staying in a Customs Union because that's the right thing for business, for jobs, for families, and communities, then it also sends a message to those who are thinking about changing the leader of the Conservative party.

"It doesn't matter who you have as Prime Minister, there still won't be a majority."

Tom asked whether he thinks Theresa May should continue as Prime Minister if her 'red line' on the Customs Union is "washed away by this vote".

But the Labour MP didn't give indication of whether May should go.

Hilary Benn couldn't tell Tom Swarbrick whether Theresa May should resign as Prime Minister. Picture: PA

He instead dodged the question, saying: "The truth about her red line is that she's already gradually washing it away. What has she proposed for Northern Ireland, a position in which we would stay in a Customs Union until at least 2021.

"Why is this now happening, because after two years of promising everyone the earth when it comes to Brexit, reality is finally dawning.

"That there are choices and trade offs that we have to make as a country, and remaining in a Customs Union, and I hope the government comes round, I think is the right thing to do in the national interest and I hope parliament will demonstrate that pretty soon."