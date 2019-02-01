Homeless Caller Overjoyed As LBC Listener Offers Him A Job

This is the wonderful moment a generous listener phoned LBC to offer a job to a homeless man living in a tent in a park in Stockwell.

Carlos called Tom Swarbrick to talk about the difficult situation he has found himself in.

He moved to Britain from Portugal in 2001 and has always been in work. But recently, his contract as a mechanic expired and wasn't renewed. His savings only covered three weeks' rent and after that he was left homeless.

Calling from a tent in a wind-swept park, Carlos talked about how he had no one who could help him and he simply didn't know how he was going to get out of the situation.

George was listening and believed he could help. He called in to offer Carlos a job at his restaurant in Old Street.

Carlos' reaction was joyous: "Oh, I'm so happy my friend. I'm really really happy. Thank you, that's amazing. Thank you so much.

"People like me don't need to be judged. We don't need to be put apart, we're humans. We should engage together and it's beautiful that someone saw a person in a bad position and they helped that person. I'm so happy."

