'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking

9 February 2021, 14:56

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After Matt Hancock told MPs he was strengthening border security rules one caller had a shocking tale to tell.

This caller told LBC she could not understand why people were moaning about Covid border rules.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick she said she felt the new rules announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock were a good idea.

"When we didn't have strict rules in place people were having a moan when we've got strict rules coming into force they're still having a moan."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new fines for international arrivals who fail to take Covid-19 tests, adding those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.

Read more: UK arrivals face up to 10 years jail for trying to hide visits to 'red list' countries

She told Tom "we just need to get on with it," likening Brits to a "nation of moaners".

But then she revealed to LBC she didn't think it was hard for people to leave the country.

Telling Tom she was "hopping mad" she cited one example which might shock some LBC listeners.

"I know someone whose a Covid tester, she's gone away to a wedding in Asia, she's posting up pictures on social media."

Describing it as a "massive wedding" the caller said she hoped they were social distancing, but it would seem the answer was negative.

"The reply I got was 'what's social distancing' with a few winky faces after it..."

Explained: Hotel quarantine rules - What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?

Branding it a "joke" the caller said she didn't think people were being asked to prove their trips were essential.

Mr Hancock told MPs in the Commons the measures will be put into law this week and more resources will be available to enforce them, adding: "I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we're dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we've faced as a nation."

Matt Hancock said that tests will have to be booked before passengers travel.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sven Badzak pictures with Boris Johnson

Teenager arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer in Kilburn

Quarantine hotels and travel fines - the latest on Covid travel abraod

Hotel quarantine rules: What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?
A staff member wearing a face mask works at a supermarket in Brussels

Shoppers in Europe facing shortage of British goods due to Brexit
Matt Hancock speaks in the House of Commons

UK arrivals face up to 10 years jail for trying to hide visits to 'red list' countries
Matt Hancock is updating the Commons on the government's quarantine hotels plan

Watch: Matt Hancock updates Commons on quarantine hotel plans
Covid-19 update: the panel of WHO investigators in Wuhan

Covid-19 didn't start in Wuhan wet market and 'lab leak' theory dismissed by WHO
London bus drivers will stage a strike later this month over pay and conditions

London bus drivers to strike over 'pitiful' pay offers made during Covid pandemic
Over 65 Covid jabs: The next priority groups are getting ready for their vaccines

When will people over 65 get the Covid vaccine?

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

13 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile