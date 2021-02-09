'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking

By EJ Ward

After Matt Hancock told MPs he was strengthening border security rules one caller had a shocking tale to tell.

This caller told LBC she could not understand why people were moaning about Covid border rules.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick she said she felt the new rules announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock were a good idea.

"When we didn't have strict rules in place people were having a moan when we've got strict rules coming into force they're still having a moan."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new fines for international arrivals who fail to take Covid-19 tests, adding those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.

Read more: UK arrivals face up to 10 years jail for trying to hide visits to 'red list' countries

She told Tom "we just need to get on with it," likening Brits to a "nation of moaners".

But then she revealed to LBC she didn't think it was hard for people to leave the country.

Telling Tom she was "hopping mad" she cited one example which might shock some LBC listeners.

"I know someone whose a Covid tester, she's gone away to a wedding in Asia, she's posting up pictures on social media."

Describing it as a "massive wedding" the caller said she hoped they were social distancing, but it would seem the answer was negative.

"The reply I got was 'what's social distancing' with a few winky faces after it..."

Explained: Hotel quarantine rules - What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?

Branding it a "joke" the caller said she didn't think people were being asked to prove their trips were essential.

Mr Hancock told MPs in the Commons the measures will be put into law this week and more resources will be available to enforce them, adding: "I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we're dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we've faced as a nation."

Matt Hancock said that tests will have to be booked before passengers travel.