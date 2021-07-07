Hospitality industry warns of 'summer of disruption' due to self-isolation rules

7 July 2021

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A hospitality trade body has warned self-isolation rules could cause "significant disruption" for businesses and workers.

Speaking a day after the Health Secretary announced those who have been double jabbed will no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a confirmed Covid case.

But, the rules will not come into place until 16 August which led to Kate Nicholls from UK Hospitality issuing a stark warning.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick the hospitality industry leader warned not relaxing the rules sooner could lead to a "summer of disruption" for workers and businesses.

Ms Nicholls pointed out out 60% of the hospitality workforce is aged 18-24, meaning they are "at the back of the queue for jabs."

"We would have liked to see this brought forward to the 19th of July, as is the case with schools," she told LBC.

The hospitality boss also warned of possible staff shortages in the sector with businesses being forced to close due to not being able to fill vacancies.

On Tuesday Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs: "We will soon be able to take a risk-based approach that recognises the huge benefits that the vaccines provide both to people who get the jab and their loved ones too.

"So from 16 August when even more people will have the protection of both doses, and when modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who's a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated.

"If someone gets their second dose just before or just after 16 August, they'll need to wait two weeks, after which their second jab can take effect and give them these new freedoms."

