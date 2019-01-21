"Ireland Should Go To War With UK Over Brexit... And India Should Help Them"

21 January 2019, 08:02

This is the moment a furious LBC caller said that Ireland should go to war with the UK over Northern Ireland... and that India should help them.

Tom Swarbrick was discussing newspaper reports that that the government is looking to rework the Good Friday Agreement to help solve the Brexit deadlock.

Then Ranjeev called.

He insisted that Ireland is Irish and the Republic should throw all Brits out of the country and take back Northern Ireland, even if it means going to war with the UK.

Tom Swarbrick couldn't believe what he was hearing
Tom Swarbrick couldn't believe what he was hearing. Picture: LBC

Tom was left lost for words as the increasingly livid caller said Argentina should take back the Falklands by force, as should Spain with Gibraltar.

The response from listeners to Ranjeev's call was huge.

Watch the full call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien On The Government's Shameful Process For EU Citizens

4 hours ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

"I Didn't Vote For Brexit For You To Be Treated So Disgracefully"

7 hours ago

Shelagh Fogarty reads out the results of the LBC People's Parliament

No Deal? Norway? Remain? The Results Of LBC's People's Parliament Vote

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile