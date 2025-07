Is Sydney Sweeney's 'bathwater-soap' a setback for feminism?

Is Sydney Sweeney's 'bathwater-soap' a setback for feminism?

By LBC

"Whether she's got good genes or not, she's got a great nose for marketing."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Joe talks to Tom Swarbrick about Sydney Sweeney's recent controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.