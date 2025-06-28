Israel-Iran, Labour rebellion and Child Q: LBC’s best callers of the week

Israel-Iran, Labour rebellion and Child Q: LBC’s best callers of the week

By LBC

Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

0:00 - Caller Elias doesn't think Iran is a serious threat to the West.

02:29 - Caller Laurence is taking the warning of war very seriously.

05:47 - Caller Harriet says Labour's welfare reforms are targeting the most vulnerable.

09:49 - James O'Brien has no notes after caller Jeffrey's 'powerful' contribution about Child Q.