Israel-Iran, Labour rebellion and Child Q: LBC’s best callers of the week
28 June 2025, 11:30
Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.
0:00 - Caller Elias doesn't think Iran is a serious threat to the West.
02:29 - Caller Laurence is taking the warning of war very seriously.
05:47 - Caller Harriet says Labour's welfare reforms are targeting the most vulnerable.
09:49 - James O'Brien has no notes after caller Jeffrey's 'powerful' contribution about Child Q.