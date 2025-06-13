Israel's strikes on Iran divide opinion with LBC callers

By LBC

'It's fanaticism, it has to be stopped'

Israel launches a fresh wave of attacks across Iran, as the threat of all-out war in the Middle East continues to grow. Watch back as LBC callers have opposing views on the topic.



0:00 Alf believes Iran has to be stopped;

02:03 Kamal, on the contrary, thinks it's Israel that has to be stopped;

07:02 Akram says Israel has other ways to prevent conflict that doesn't involve launching missiles;

10:00 Hannah, from Iran, talks about the reaction from the public and the reasons why she had to flee her country.