Israel's strikes on Iran divide opinion with LBC callers

13 June 2025, 19:53

'It's fanaticism, it has to be stopped'

Israel launches a fresh wave of attacks across Iran, as the threat of all-out war in the Middle East continues to grow. Watch back as LBC callers have opposing views on the topic.

0:00 Alf believes Iran has to be stopped;
02:03 Kamal, on the contrary, thinks it's Israel that has to be stopped;
07:02 Akram says Israel has other ways to prevent conflict that doesn't involve launching missiles;
10:00 Hannah, from Iran, talks about the reaction from the public and the reasons why she had to flee her country.

