Jeremy Hunt: We Need To Trust Theresa May On Brexit Negotiations

The health secretary tells Tom Swarbrick the country has to 'get behind' the Prime Minister as she leads the country out of "a very difficult situation".

Jeremy Hunt believes it is important to back Theresa May as she leads cabinet discussions on a customs partnership plan.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he described the Prime Minister as an "incredible resilient" and "tough" person who is "battling against the odds to do the right thing for the county."

He said: "This is a very difficult situation that we're in as a country, but it's got great opportunities for us."