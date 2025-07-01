Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Tom Swarbrick thinks Jo is being 'ungrateful' about Britain's 'glorious' weather
1 July 2025, 17:26 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 17:37
Tom Swarbrick thinks Jo is being 'ungrateful' about Britain's 'glorious' weather
'You should have been there!'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Jo's appalled by the lack of preparation on British transports and is 'surprised people didn't collapse on the train'.
Tom argues that passengers should have started fanning each other, 'where's your Brits' spirit?'. Jo fights back, 'you should have been there'.