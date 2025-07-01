Tom Swarbrick thinks Jo is being 'ungrateful' about Britain's 'glorious' weather

Tom Swarbrick thinks Jo is being 'ungrateful' about Britain's 'glorious' weather

By LBC

'You should have been there!'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jo's appalled by the lack of preparation on British transports and is 'surprised people didn't collapse on the train'.

Tom argues that passengers should have started fanning each other, 'where's your Brits' spirit?'. Jo fights back, 'you should have been there'.