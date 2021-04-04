Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

4 April 2021, 12:51

By Seán Hickey

A former Home Secretary tells LBC that Sir Keir Starmer has done a 'tremendous' job of getting Labour back on track after Jeremy Corbyn's reign.

Sir Keir Starmer marks a year in office on Easter Sunday, and his tenure has come under observation this weekend. Tom Swarbrick was joined by former Home Secretary Alan Johnson to assess the Labour leader's term so far.

"You have to be in the Labour party to really appreciate where we were in December 2019 to where we are now," Mr Johnson insisted.

He told Tom that the Labour party seemed to be doomed to history near the end of Jeremy Corbyn's term in office.

"It really looked as though it might all be over for us, not because of that election result, but because this cult of the far-left had virtually taken over the party at all levels."

Mr Johnson insisted that Sir Keir has done well in his first year. He reminded Tom that Labor were "26 points off when Keir Starmer was elected" and he has shaved the Conservative lead in the polls to 10.

"He's had a tremendous first year," the former Home Secretary claimed.

Tom put to him that "there are huge percentages of the membership that are much more left-wing" and while Sir Keir may have done well in Mr Johnson's mind, there are still anti-Brexit sections of the party that would oppose that.

"The big calls that Keir Starmer has had to make, he's made them right," Mr Johnson said, noting that Sir Keir's detractors won't take their vote elsewhere, despite their contestations.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest

Jordan's Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Chief executives from the UK's leading airlines have written to the Prime Minister

Airlines urge Boris Johnson to give them green light for international travel
A decorated vehicle transferring a mummy as part of the parade

Egypt holds parade to celebrate moving 22 royal mummies to new location
Matt Hancock has reportedly been summoned to the High Court on Tuesday

Matt Hancock 'summoned to High Court to justify reopening priorities'
Vaccine passports will be trialled for three football matches at Wembley Stadium

Dates revealed for Britain's first 'vaccine passport' events

Boris Johnson has said Britain can look forward to brighter days ahead in his Easter message

UK can look forward to 'brighter days ahead', PM says in Easter message
Downing Street has unveiled plans for a "traffic light" system for foreign travel as restrictions ease.

'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'
Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile