Kneecap, Reform's 'turquoise tidal wave' and never leaving the UK | LBC's best callers of the week
2 May 2025, 16:48 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 16:52
“We are going to wake up to a turquoise tidal wave… a massive rejection of the nasty, deceitful and untrustworthy Lib-Lab-Con uni party.”
LBC's callers discuss the EU mobility scheme, call for a 'turquoise tidal wave' on local elections' results day that would 'deservedly kick the nasty Lib-Lab-Con uniparty', and describe how to 'accidentally' accomplish net zero.
While others get vocal about two-tier policing and boomers' hard work to buy their homes, watch back LBC's best callers of the week.