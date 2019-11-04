Labour Second Referendum Campaign Admits Their Brexit Deal Would Be Like Remain

The chief of Labour's second referendum campaign has admitted that any Brexit deal agreed by Jeremy Corbyn would be very similar to remaining in the EU.

Mike Buckley told Tom Swarbrick that Labour's deal would mostly include terms already within Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement.

However, the director of the Labour for a Public Vote campaign added that it would also include the membership of a customs union - which would tie Britain to trade deals within Europe only - and the continuation of freedom of movement.

Mike spoke to Tom ahead of Jeremy Corbyn vowing to "get Brexit sorted" within six months of taking power if Labour wins the general election - by agreeing the new deal he described and then putting it to a referendum.