Labour MP Says Civil Disobedience Could Be Legitimised After Prorogation

A Labour frontbencher has told LBC Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament could "legitimise" civil disobedience.

Critics say prorogation from next month will reduce the time MPs have to try to block a no-deal Brexit and scrutinise the Government.

Thousands of people took part in protests in Westminster last night, while over 1.3million people have signed a petition against it.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner says the demonstrations could escalate - and they could be legitimised.

Barry Gardiner made the statements to Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

More to follow...