Labour MP Says Civil Disobedience Could Be Legitimised After Prorogation

29 August 2019, 09:54

A Labour frontbencher has told LBC Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament could "legitimise" civil disobedience.

Critics say prorogation from next month will reduce the time MPs have to try to block a no-deal Brexit and scrutinise the Government.

Thousands of people took part in protests in Westminster last night, while over 1.3million people have signed a petition against it.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner says the demonstrations could escalate - and they could be legitimised.

Barry Gardiner made the statements to Tom Swarbrick
Barry Gardiner made the statements to Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien was left speechless by Bob's response

"The EU Law I'd Like To Lose? Being Able To Stomp On Grapes Again"

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

1 day ago

Shelagh was left laughing with disbelief

Shelagh Fogarty's Incredulous Reaction When Brexit Party Candidate Makes Remarkable Claim

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Businessman Reveals Cuts To His Staff Since Brexit Vote

Businessman Reveals Cuts To His Staff Since Brexit Vote

David Davis Warns That French Government Could Slow Trade Traffic To "Make A Point" Post-Brexit

David Davis Warns That French Government Could Slow Trade Traffic To "Make A Point" Post-Brexit
This man is wanted in connection with an assault on a Thameslink train in Farringdon

Woman Punched In The Chest After Dropping Bag On "Extremely Violent" Man's Toe
James O'Brien Caller Admits He Likes Being Lied To By Boris Johnson

James O'Brien Caller Admits He Likes Being Lied To By Boris Johnson