Labour MP’s Surprising Answer When Asked: Margaret Thatcher - Hero Or Villain?

A Labour MP was asked whether Margaret Thatcher was a hero or villain - and his answer may surprise you.

Earlier this week, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell described Winston Churchill as a villain rather than a hero because of his handling of the Tonypandy riots.

Labour's Ian Austin slammed the remarks, telling Tom Swarbrick: “I would have no hesitation in saying [Winston Churchill is a] hero and I think the vast majority of people in Britain would say hero too."

The MP for Dudley North continued: “I think it shows the extent to which the current Labour leadership is out of touch with mainstream Britain if I’m honest.

“I knock on doors in ordinary working class communities all the time, and people tell me that they doubt they could vote Labour under the current leadership and an episode like this will crystallise those concerns.”

Given that response, Tom asked him whether Margaret Thatcher was a hero or villain.

