Labour Will Not Be To Blame If No-Deal Happens, Keir Starmer Says

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary tells LBC his party will not be to blame if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

LBC's Tom Swarbrick asked Sir Keir Starmer whether the Labour Party shares any responsibility for a no-deal Brexit, to which the MP insisted they weren't.

"No," Sir Keir said.

"The failure was Theresa May to recognise she needed a consensus in parliament, she should have realised that she needed to build that majority in parliament, she narrow-mindedly had red-lines, pushed away parliament and didn't bring parliamentarians into it.

"It's completely failed strategy and trying to walk away from responsibly isn't going to work."

Tom Swarbrick and Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: LBC / PA

His comments come as opposition leaders agree to try and stop the UK leaving the UK with no-deal by using legislation, after efforts to install a caretaker Prime Minister failed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met with the leaders from the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and Change UK - with the group agreeing to meet again.

In a joint statement, the leaders said they held a "productive and detailed meeting" on "stopping a disastrous no-deal exit from the EU".

"Jeremy Corbyn outlined the legal advice he has received from shadow attorney general, Shami Chakrabarti, which calls Boris Johnson’s plans to suspend parliament to force through a no deal 'the gravest abuse of power and attack upon UK constitutional principle in living memory'.

"The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no deal.

"The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent no deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence.

"The party leaders agreed to further meetings."

