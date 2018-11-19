LBC Brexit Row Descends Into Chaos As Leave Voters Turn On Each Other

An LBC Brexit row descended into total chaos when one furious Leave voter accused the other of being a “Remoaner in disguise”.

James from Manchester originally phoned Tom Swarbrick to warn of the “anger” against Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

“There is so much bitterness out there about this,” he said.

But Adam from Westminster said his counterpart was talking “a load of absolute nonsense” and told him to “sit down with a cup of tea and relax”.

His replied angered James, who instantly hit back: “The problem with you Adam, you’re clearly a Remain voter who wants to talk over people because you think your opinion is better than ours.

The Brexit call turned into absolute chaos. Picture: LBC/PA

“I don’t really care what you think about me! Your Remoaner attitude - people like you make me absolutely sick.

“People like you are the reason people like me voted for Brexit and people like me in America voted Trump because of people like you.”

“James you clown, I voted for Brexit!” Adam replied. “You’ve got a problem with your hearing… You talk like a clown and behave like a clown”.

James, however, still did not believe Adam.

Getting increasingly angry, James retorted: “You’ve insulted me about four times. This is the typical characteristics - you’re pretending to be a Brexiteer when really you’re Remoaner!”

“I can even smell your body language down the phone. You’re a liar!”

The chaotic row lasted over five minutes.

Hear it unfold above.