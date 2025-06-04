LBC caller forced to apologise over false claims about Muslims

Caller forced to apologise over false claims about Muslims

By LBC

Caller Lenny is forced to apologise to Tom Swarbrick after failing to back up his claims about Muslims and misquoting Churchill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Lenny told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that 'Muslims have priority over indigenous people' in the UK.

When pressed by Tom to give an example, Lenny was forced to apologise as he struggled to present any facts to back up his claims.

This conversation comes after a new report suggests that the white British population could become a 'minority' in the UK within the next 40 years.