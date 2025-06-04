LBC caller forced to apologise over false claims about Muslims

4 June 2025, 18:25

Caller forced to apologise over false claims about Muslims

LBC

By LBC

Caller Lenny is forced to apologise to Tom Swarbrick after failing to back up his claims about Muslims and misquoting Churchill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Lenny told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that 'Muslims have priority over indigenous people' in the UK.

When pressed by Tom to give an example, Lenny was forced to apologise as he struggled to present any facts to back up his claims.

This conversation comes after a new report suggests that the white British population could become a 'minority' in the UK within the next 40 years.

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

'Tory members won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

'Tories won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

Etonian blasts Tories over 'absurd, subsidised' charitable status for private schools

Etonian backs Starmer over 'absurd' charitable status for private schools

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

