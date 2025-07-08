LBC caller is 'appalled' by 'greedy' doctors as strikes announced

8 July 2025, 18:17

LBC callers react as the NHS could see six months of disruption after resident doctors vote in favour of strike action.

Caller Sarah in Tunbridge Wells told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that she is 'appalled' by 'greedy' doctors who have voted in favour of strike action.

Some 90% of voting resident doctors in England said they would put down their stethoscopes and take to picket lines amid an ongoing row over pay.

Sarah went on to say that the requested pay increase is 'jaw dropping', however she admitted that part of her wants to 'trust' in the doctors' decision.

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

