LBC callers are divided over MasterChef star’s N-word allegation

18 July 2025, 10:58

"They don't represent me as a black person."

Sacked MasterChef host John Torode used ‘worst racial slur there is’ amid ‘all sorts of complaints’ against him.

On his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, Richard Osman said Banijay UK, the producers of MasterChef, gave Torode a second chance if he took a year off the show, which he refused.

It comes after a racism allegation against him was upheld in a report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, which also substantiated 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Gregg Wallace.

Speaking on the podcast, Osman said: “On this particular occasion, it’s not ‘woke gone mad’. You know, he used, I think, probably the worst racial slur there is. And they found it to be substantively true. In an explosive post on Instagram, Torode reiterated he had "no recollection" of making a racist comment.

The former TV host is now planning to take action and is speaking with an employment lawyer to "clear his name", The Mirror reported.

0:00 - Caller Lee: ‘if you continue to enforce racial divides, you're going to get continuous racial disharmony’.

02:24 - Caller Dave makes reference to US sitcom ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

04:47 - Caller Darren discusses how the word ‘queer’ has been reclaimed by the LGBTQ+ community.

07:38 - Caller Mark says rappers ‘don’t represent’ him as a black person.

09:37 - Caller Portia says in the context of a song, it’s not offensive for a white person to say the word.

