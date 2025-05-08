LBC callers react to Donald Trump's UK trade deal

LBC callers react to Trump's UK trade deal

By LBC

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have hailed today as “historic” as they formally announced a UK-US trade deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

00:00 Paul is 'relieved' but thought the 'boot-licking' was 'shameful.'

03:24 Vasco says we're a 'country of moaners' despite two big trade deals this week.

05:48 Sean doesn't like the freedom of movement implications in the India deal.

08:25 Sandra thinks Keir Starmer has 'stitched up the farmers again' with the deal.

09:44 Bob accuses Tom of being 'naive' in his response to the deal.