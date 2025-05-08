LBC callers react to Donald Trump's UK trade deal

8 May 2025, 18:22

LBC callers react to Trump's UK trade deal

LBC

By LBC

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have hailed today as “historic” as they formally announced a UK-US trade deal.

00:00 Paul is 'relieved' but thought the 'boot-licking' was 'shameful.'

03:24 Vasco says we're a 'country of moaners' despite two big trade deals this week.

05:48 Sean doesn't like the freedom of movement implications in the India deal.

08:25 Sandra thinks Keir Starmer has 'stitched up the farmers again' with the deal.

09:44 Bob accuses Tom of being 'naive' in his response to the deal.

