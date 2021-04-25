Exclusive

Watch in Full: London Mayoral Debate | Sadiq Khan vs. Shaun Bailey

25 April 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 25 April 2021, 12:33

By Seán Hickey

You can watch LBC's London Mayoral debate between Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey in full here.

In a wide ranging debate, voters learned a lot about the Labour and Conservative candidates for Mayor of London in LBC's Mayoral election debate.

Both Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey confirmed that they would renew Dame Cressida Dick's contract as Met Police Commissioner.

The two candidates locked horns over London's policing strategy, with things getting particularly heated over the police handling of the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham Common.

Tom asked both candidates whether they get on in ordinary times, with an interesting conversation ensuing.

Shaun Bailey and Sadiq Khan clashed over how to make London greener with attention being focussed on the transport network.

Watch the full debate at the top of the page.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman was found near the hovercraft port in Southsea, and Hovertravel said its Solent Flyer hovercraft was alerted

Woman dies after being pulled from water next to hovercraft terminal
It is feared deaths could hit more than 5,000 each day, with both hospitals and crematoriums becoming overwhelmed by demand.

'We're in the middle of a war': India is overwhelmed by deadly Covid surge
The woman was found near the hovercraft port in Southsea

Woman 'in water near hovercraft port' taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
New photos show the scale and personal moments of the vaccine effort

New photos show the huge scale of UK's 'heroic' vaccine effort
Football bodies are boycotting social media over online hate

'Simply unacceptable': English football to boycott social media over racist hate
Hyde Park

Hyde Park: Eight police officers injured as they disperse crowds amid lockdown protest
The lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has reportedly cost up to £200,000

Labour calls for 'full investigation' into Boris Johnson's Downing Street refurb
The incident happened at the junction of the A49 and Moreton Road in Herefordshire

Ambulance crew member dies on 999 call after object hits vehicle's windscreen
Susan Hopkins spoke with LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Swarbrick on Sunday

False positive Covid tests should still be treated as positive, expert warns
London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

8 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile