Lib Dem MP: Change UK Won't Work With Us To Stop Brexit

A Lib Dem MP says that the new centrist party Change UK espouse a new politics but that they "don't put that into practice."

The new centrist party Change UK was created by former Labour and Conservative MPs and will be standing in the upcoming European elections.

Comparisons have been drawn between Change UK's anti-Brexit approach and those of other smaller parties, such as the Liberal Democrats, leaving many to ask whether or not Change UK will work alongside other Remain parties.

When Tom Swarbrick put this to the Lib Dem MP for Kingston and Surbiton Sir Ed Davey, he revealed that efforts to collaborate with Change UK had failed.

He said: "We've actually reached out to them and I'm afraid our overtures to work together have been spurned.

"Clearly they don't actually put into practice what they espouse.

"When they say they want a new politics where we work together, they've not agreed to do that so please do go and ask them."

Later, Sir Ed Davey stated that his party may push for a second referendum even in the event of Article 50 being revoked.

