Liverpool pub landlady's plan leaves Tom Swarbrick chuckling

13 October 2020, 07:45

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

With pubs that don't serve food being required to close in some areas, one Liverpool pub landlady has an ingenious plan to stay open.

Liverpool pub landlady Karen Strickland tells LBC her pub is "finished" as they do not serve food and the impact of the new coronavirus restrictions will hit her hard.

Her pub - The Grapes - has a long history which Karen told LBC's Tom Swarbrick and even The Beatles used to drink there, as it's across the road from the original Cavern Club.

Pubs and bars across Merseyside will close unless they serve food and alcohol as part of a sit-down meal as the Liverpool city region moves into a "very high" Covid alert level.

MPs are set to debate and vote on the measures on Tuesday and, should it be approved, the new tiered system will come into effect on Wednesday.

Karen said she was "gutted" when she heard the new rules, "the likes of us little pubs, we've got to close," she said.

When Tom asked if she understood the explanation why 'wet pubs', ones which only serve drinks, will have to shut down, Karen was quick to answer no.

"No, not at all. We've had no explanation," but Karen revealed to LBC he had an idea how The Grapes could stay open.

"What I was thinking, I might just start doing stews, curries, pie and chips. Who knows."

