Lord Heseltine Says It Is Wrong For Fellow Remainers To Involve Queen In Stopping No-Deal Brexit

11 August 2019, 12:21

The pro-Remain Tory peer Lord Heseltine tells LBC it is wrong of his fellow Remainers to want to involve the Queen in stopping a potential no-deal Brexit.

With Buckingham Palace trying to distance itself from the ongoing Brexit crisis, former deputy Prime Minister and Tory grandee Lord Heseltine said it was "totally deplored" for the Queen to be brought into the debate.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick about reports the Queen is frustrated with the current political class, Lord Heseltine said: "One of the most treasured aspects of our constitution is that the Monarch remains above the party clash and this headline is either intentionally or as a consequence, absolutely tailored to bring the monarchy into the middle of the most controversial constitutional crisis of my lifetime."

"It's totally to be deplored, the way it has happened."

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

The Times newspaper reported the Queen has privately expressed her disappointment in the current political class and its ability to govern, as MPs threaten to involve her in resolving the escalating Brexit deadlock.

