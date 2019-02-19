Luciana Berger Was Never Really Labour, Ken Livingstone Claims

Independent Group MP Luciana Berger was never really Labour, Ken Livingstone claimed during an LBC interview.

The former London Mayor also launched a blistering attack on Tony Blair - saying his time in office was broadly spent “propping up America”.

He spoke to Tom Swarbrick after seven MPs resigned the Labour whip on Monday.

The group were critical of Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of Brexit and claims of anti-Semitism in the party.

Liverpool Wavertree MP Ms Berger was one of those who quit the party.

Luciana Berger was never really Labour, Ken Livingstone claimed. Picture: LBC/PA

But, Mr Livingstone said she was never really a part of it - despite Ms Berger representing the party for almost a decade.

He said: “The defining thing about Luciana Berger is that frankly, I don’t think she was ever really Labour.

“I grew up in that post-war world was the Attlee government created the best quality of life for my generation.

“Then we had Tony Blair… he said his job was to build on what Thatcher had achieved and not roll it back.

“Well if he’d told us that when he was running for Labour leader we wouldn’t have had him.”

He added: “Tony Blair was broadly just there propping up the United States of America.

“He never tackled our banking system, we continued to be ripped off.”