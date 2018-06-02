LUSH Campaign Lost In Translation Says Vice Chair Of Police Federation

The vice chair of the Police Federation said the 'paid to lie' campaign ran by LUSH was "lost in translation" as the cosmetics company has had to issue a statement of clarification.

The high street brand was attempting to draw attention to what it calls the "ongoing undercover policing scandal."

In a press release, the company said it was joining the "already active #SpyCops" campaign and "aims to highlight the current lack of progress of the Undercover Policing Inquiry".

But critics have called the campaign 'misguided' and showed 'terrible judgement'.

Cosmetic brand LUSH criticised for 'misguided' campaign. Picture: PA

Che Donald, told Tom Swarbrick that the campaign "misses the point".

"Where they were trying to bring attention to an undercover inquiry, it's effectively been lost in translation," the vice chair said.

"If you're having to explain what your campaign is trying to achieve, you haven't achieved that in the first place."