Tom Swarbrick Challenges Man Who Says Homosexuality Is Morally Wrong

Tom Swarbrick found himself in an exasperating debate over homosexuality when this anglican journalist said being gay was 'morally wrong'.

Anglican journalist David Virtue said that being gay was "morally wrong" and that while he would welcome a gay person to his church, he would warn them that their behaviour is "antithetic to the gospel."

The voice for global orthodox anglican worldwide said: "Your behaviour is contrary to the word of God, I would say. I wouldn't throw them out."

But the LBC presenter hit back: "There are other quote words of God that they would be able to argue would would permit them to come into the church."

Mr Virtue asked for an example.

"For example: 'love thy neighbour as myself'," Tom said.

"Every Christian I know tries to do that..."

Tom: "You don't sound very loving David."

Tom Swarbrick in an exasperating debate on homosexuality. Picture: LBC

Tom sparked the debate by saying: "I thought God loved everyone?"

The voice for global orthodox anglican worldwide replied: "Loving everyone doesn't mean he agrees with everyone's behaviour.

"I love my son, I don't approve of who's fornicating him," he said.

"He just says 'mind your own business'."