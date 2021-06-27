Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims

27 June 2021, 12:25

By Seán Hickey

This Conservative peer suggests the Matt Hancock fiasco may not severely damage the Tories in the polls.

Lord Robert Hayward, Conservative peer and polling expert, spoke to Tom Swarbrick to understand the damage the Matt Hancock scandal could do to the Tories.

Lord Hayward revealed that polling data has been "surprisingly unmoved" since the news broke. He added however that it "normally takes a few days" before data reflects public opinion and assured Tom that the fiasco "will have an impact."

Read More: David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

He went on to note that the media "will be judging the by-election in Batley and Spen" along with the Tories' reaction to the scandal.

Read More: Batley and Spen by-election: Full candidate list

He went on: "People's interest in other subjects [will] mean it will move on," and ultimately there will not be massive outcry in the long run.

Read More: Government to investigate Matt Hancock footage leak, Brandon Lewis tells LBC

Tom wondered whether the pollster thought the scandal may be "a bit of a bubble story," noting that "people care more about their jobs and their lives and their kids and their homes – that's what really matters" and that day-to-day operations of the country will be what the public are concerned by.

"There's no question that Dominic Cummings last year had a dramatic impact on the polls," Lord Hayward countered, but reiterated that the Hancock affair hasn't had the same cut-through.

Read More: New Health Secretary Sajid Javid's top priority: return to normal 'as quickly as possible'

He told Tom that it is "probably right" to assume "it is a Westminster bubble story."

"There are people who have been impacted dramatically by Covid and they will possibly bring a wound with them to the polls," he warned.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed to LBC the Government will investigate the Hancock leak

Government to investigate Matt Hancock footage leak, Brandon Lewis tells LBC
New Health Secretary Sajid Javid pictured this morning

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid's top priority: return to normal 'as quickly as possible'
Cyclists were left battered and bruised by a major crashed caused by a fan's sign

French police hunt Tour de France spectator who caused major crash with sign
The documents contained information about HMS defender, it is understood

'Sensitive defence papers' found at bus stop

A man was shot dead at the property in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes: Police shoot man dead after finding seriously injured child
Rescuers scour the rubble of the apartment building

Fire rages under collapsed Miami apartment as death toll rises to five
Health leaders have said the new health secretary Sajid Javid must "hit the ground running"

'He has a huge task ahead': Health leaders react to Sajid Javid appointment
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has called for documents relating to the hire of Gina Coladangelo to be released

Labour calls for release of documents over Gina Coladangelo's appointment
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 27/06 | Watch in Full

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile