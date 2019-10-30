Theresa May Advisor Tom Swarbrick Remembers The Worst Moments Of Disastrous 2017 Campaign

30 October 2019, 00:37 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 00:48

After MPs voted to hold another general election on December 12th, LBC presenter and former Downing Street advisor Tom Swarbrick reflected on his memories of the Conservatives' disastrous 2017 campaign.

Tom was an advisor to Theresa May when the country last went to the polls - and thinks Boris Johnson should take some lessons from what happened two-and-a-half years ago.

Theresa May and Boris Johnson at a campaign rally in 2017
Theresa May and Boris Johnson at a campaign rally in 2017. Picture: PA

Watch Tom's full explanation of why the campaign went so badly wrong below.

