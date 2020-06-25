Met Police Commander defends force's ability to tackle illegal raves

25 June 2020, 23:44

The Met Police Commander in charge of tackling illegal raves on the streets of London has defended how the force is doing at stopping them from taking place.

Commander Bas Javid has told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that it was a "reasonable" decision for officers to withdraw from the streets of Brixton on Wednesday night, as they came under attack.

He added that extra resources had been deployed on Thursday night in boroughs across London, while also stressing that illegal raves are especially dangerous during the coronavirus pandemic.

