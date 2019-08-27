Cabinet Minister Nicky Morgan Refuses To Answer Questions On No-Deal Brexit

Nicky Morgan has refused to say whether the government is prepared enough for a no-deal Brexit.

In an interview on LBC, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) was asked whether she was comfortable with the way the government is preparing for a possible no-deal Brexit, but refused to answer the question.

Mrs Morgan was also asked about controversial suggestions that parliament could be prorogued in the event of MPs trying to block a no-deal Brexit.

She told the station: "I don't think that is on the cards. The PM was very clear during the leadership contest that he wasn't attracted to archaic conventions.

"Downing Street has been very clear that any sort of claim about proroguing in September are false.

"I think the Prime Minister was saying at the G7 press conference yesterday was that actually he hopes that parliamentarians will think very hard about what happened in 2016, what people voted for, and trying to find a way through."

It follows a number of stories highlighting concerns about the possible effects of a no-deal Brexit on the UK economy, trade and supply chains.