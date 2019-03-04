"She Played With My Kids!" Moment Shamima Begum's Neighbour Phoned LBC

4 March 2019, 12:49 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 13:19

The man who lives next door to the Isis bride Shamima Begum's family recalls the moment he found out she had fled to Syria to join Isis.

Ali told Tom Swarbrick that he visited Shamima Begum's family in hospital after she was born.

"I used to see her going to school, and playing with my kids," he said.

"When I heard what happened, I was proper [sic] shocked myself.

"My kids went to the same primary school as her so I was a bit confused, so I thought it was a random rumour

"But when I saw her on the news, I was really confused."

Tom Swarbrick in the LBC studio
Tom Swarbrick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

When Tom asked whether he felt uneasy living next door to the family, he said he didn't but was concerned she would cause harm if she returned.

"I can say let her come back, because she's done nothing wrong to me," he said.

"But she's a threat to national service [sic] so she could come back tomorrow morning and blow up half of Tower Hamlets.

"So it's up to the government to decide what to do with her."

