British YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transitional surgery'

9 July 2021, 08:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A white British YouTuber has defended "identifying as Korean" after having what they have described as "racial transitional surgery".

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick Oli London explained they have had a "fascination" with Korea for more than 8 years.

Revealing they have gone through 18 plastic surgeries in total, Oli London said he now feels like he identifies "as a Korean now."

In total, the YouTuber spent more than $175,000 USD on the surgery to make them look more like a Korean.

"It's been so much pain," they told Tom, explaining the process had made them happy.

They told LBC "a lot of Korean people respect what I'm doing."

Telling LBC they didn't "expect people to agree with me," Oli London explained he expected to be treated as Korean and was working towards gaining citizenship.

Oli London has also recently come out as non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn is under investigation

Jeremy Corbyn under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stressed the benefits of getting back to the workplace when coronavirus restrictions lift.

Rishi Sunak urges workers back to the office as work from home order eases
Bookings to amber list countries have taken off following the announcement fully vaccinated passengers will not need to quarantine upon their return

Bookings to amber list countries surge by 400% after quarantine announcement
19-year-old Richard Okorogheye's body was found in a pond in Epping Forest

Met Police officers served misconduct notices over Richard Okorogheye investigation
Priti Patel was accused of bullying by Sir Philip Rutnam

Home Office spent £370,000 on settling top civil servant's Patel bullying claim
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Lambeth, south London

Man held on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death in south London
Migrants crossing the English Channel to claim asylum in the UK will not be prosecuted.

Migrants crossing Channel to claim asylum in Britain 'will no longer be prosecuted'
Emergency services have been searching the rubble for two weeks

Miami: Search for building collapse survivors ends with 'no chance of life'
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Grant Shapps to strike deal with EU over vaccine passport recognition 'within weeks'
The doctor issued the warning while speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Doctor's stark warning on Long-Covid's 'devastating impact' for younger people

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile