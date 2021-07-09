British YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transitional surgery'

By EJ Ward

A white British YouTuber has defended "identifying as Korean" after having what they have described as "racial transitional surgery".

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick Oli London explained they have had a "fascination" with Korea for more than 8 years.

Revealing they have gone through 18 plastic surgeries in total, Oli London said he now feels like he identifies "as a Korean now."

In total, the YouTuber spent more than $175,000 USD on the surgery to make them look more like a Korean.

"It's been so much pain," they told Tom, explaining the process had made them happy.

They told LBC "a lot of Korean people respect what I'm doing."

Telling LBC they didn't "expect people to agree with me," Oli London explained he expected to be treated as Korean and was working towards gaining citizenship.

Oli London has also recently come out as non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them.