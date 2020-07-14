"There is no way people will wear face masks," caller tells LBC

By Fiona Jones

This Leicester caller told LBC there is no way people will wear masks in stores - she is in local lockdown and says even now people refuse.

Face coverings will become mandatory in all shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July and the Government has confirmed the details will be announced later today.

While the caller Sonia greatly welcomes the new measure she questions why it has come in "so late" and why mandatory face masks will not be enforced instantly.

She posited the delay could be a chance to allow people to buy masks or coordinate the police, however she told Tom that in Leicester, where there is a local lockdown, officers have not been challenging those disobeying social distancing rules.

She told Tom she had no belief people would wear face masks, "I work in a bank and we're still having issues and we're still getting abuse from people when we ask them to wear a mask. The abuse is quite severe where we have to actually call the police and call 999."

"They start swearing, using very foul language, sometimes racial abuse if they don't want to wear it. We're in Leicester and we're in a local lockdown. If people are still questioning why to wear masks in Leicester, how's it going to work in the rest of the country that have actually come out of lockdown now?" Sonia asked.

Tom could not fathom why people in Leicester would take such umbrage with wearing face masks.

"People feel incredibly emotional about this issue of wearing masks," he said.