Tom Swarbrick's Brilliant Response To Former Prisoner Who Said He Was Tasked With Driving Prisoners In Prison Van

Tom Swarbrick gave this brilliant response to a former prisoner who said he was tasked with driving a prison van to take other prisoners to and from a prison.

Peter told Tom he was moved to an open prison just three weeks into his sentence, which he described as being "like Butlins".

"We had a pool table, a snooker table, three good meals a day better than hospital food, you were getting paid to go inside," he described.

But Tom was left without words when Peter described how the prison wanted him to drive other prisons to jobs outside the prison.

"They wanted me to drive their prison van to take prisoners out and pick them up," he said.

Tom said: "Hang on a minute, you were tasked with driving the prison van? As a prisoner?"

Peter replied: "Yep!"

Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

"Because I didn't have my driving licence with me I couldn't do that, so I did painting and decorating course instead," he said.

"There was a big workshop for car mechanics, plastering and brick laying."

Asked whether it was helpful, Peter said "yes", but added he had to get additional support once he had left to help move back into the community.

But as the call came to a close, Tom gave his reaction: "I don't know about you, but the idea of a prisoner driving the prison van with prisoners in them to take them to work feels a bit odd, doesn't it?"

Watch above.