Husband Of Detained British-Iranian In "Stand Off" With Foreign Office

The husband of a British-Iranian aid worker told Tom Swarbrick he is in a "stand off" with the Foreign Office as his wife faces second trial in Iran.

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker accused of seeking a "soft overthrow" of the Islamic Republic, says she's a "bargaining chip" between the UK and Iran.

Richard Ratcliffe told Tom Swarbrick that he faces a "stand off" with the Foreign Office.

He said: "I've had my ups and downs with he government, with the Foreign Secretary, but also with the way in which the government handle our case because it feels like this is a fight between two governments that we're caught up in the middle of."

"I wanted to meet with our lawyers present and the Foreign Office were less keen on having them present, so we've had a bit of a stand off over that," he said.