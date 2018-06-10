Brexiteer: Meetings With Russia Doesn't Make Brexit A Falsehood

10 June 2018, 08:28

A Brexiteer believes the alleged meetings between Arron Banks and the Russian ambassador before the EU referendum does not mean Brexit was won on a false hood.

One of the financial backers of Brexit allegedly held meetings with the Russian ambassador to Britain, raising questions about Moscow's influence on the referendum.

An investigation by The Sunday Times newspaper revealed an 'extensive web of links' between Arron Banks's LeaveEU campaign and Russian officials.

But Brexiteer Sir Gerald Howarth told Tom Swarbrick that the story "doesn't mean the whole referendum was on a false basis."

More to follow.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

2 days ago

Clive Bull couldn't believe the noise from the callers

Caller's Remarkable Proof Of How Loud It Is Living On Heathrow's Flight Path

4 days ago

Alastair Campbell receives advice on feminism from his daughter

Alastair Campbell Ambushed By Daughter Live On LBC Over Calling Women "Birds"

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile