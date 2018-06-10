Brexiteer: Meetings With Russia Doesn't Make Brexit A Falsehood

A Brexiteer believes the alleged meetings between Arron Banks and the Russian ambassador before the EU referendum does not mean Brexit was won on a false hood.

One of the financial backers of Brexit allegedly held meetings with the Russian ambassador to Britain, raising questions about Moscow's influence on the referendum.

An investigation by The Sunday Times newspaper revealed an 'extensive web of links' between Arron Banks's LeaveEU campaign and Russian officials.

But Brexiteer Sir Gerald Howarth told Tom Swarbrick that the story "doesn't mean the whole referendum was on a false basis."

