Russia Won't Rejoin G7 "Anytime Soon" Says Former British Ambassador To America

A former British ambassador to America believes Russia won't be invited back to the G7 group "anytime soon" after Donald Trump suggested it should on the first day of the group's summit in Canada.

The US President clashed with the other leaders in the G7 group over America's trade policies, and the suggestion to reinstate Russia into the group.

Donald Trump, who is leaving the two-day summit early to attend talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, said: "We have a world to run and in the G7, which used to be the G8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in."

Donald Trump says Russia should be allowed to rejoin G7 group. Picture: PA

But a former ambassador to America said that it won't happen "anytime soon".

Sir Christopher Meyer told Tom Swarbrick he believes "he and his advisors may have been brewing this for some time", and that he doesn't think Trump's comments "just popped out".

"He can try as hard as he likes to try and get the rest of us to agree to readmitting Russia, but it's not going to be agreed anytime soon.

"There's no way the UK could agree to this, and as far as I can see, all of the other European countries agree with us."