Shadow Health Secretary: NHS Cash Boost "Not Enough Money"

The Shadow Health Secretary says Theresa May hasn't got "a sensible explanation as to where this money's coming from" for her boost in NHS funding.

The Prime Minister has announced a boost to NHS spending that will see it receive "around £600 million a week" by 2024.

But the Shadow Health Secretary believes the five-year plan to increase spending on the NHS is "not enough money".

Jonathan Ashworth told Tom Swarbrick that "we've not even got a sensible explanation as to where this money's coming from."

He said: "Nobody believes she's going to find this money from a so-called Brexit dividend.

"We're prepared to make tough decisions, but fair decisions, which we believe would add even more to the NHS."