Shadow Health Secretary: NHS Cash Boost "Not Enough Money"

17 June 2018, 08:50

The Shadow Health Secretary says Theresa May hasn't got "a sensible explanation as to where this money's coming from" for her boost in NHS funding.

The Prime Minister has announced a boost to NHS spending that will see it receive "around £600 million a week" by 2024.

But the Shadow Health Secretary believes the five-year plan to increase spending on the NHS is "not enough money".

Jonathan Ashworth told Tom Swarbrick that "we've not even got a sensible explanation as to where this money's coming from."

He said: "Nobody believes she's going to find this money from a so-called Brexit dividend.

"We're prepared to make tough decisions, but fair decisions, which we believe would add even more to the NHS."

