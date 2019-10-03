Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum's Family Lawyer Says UK Law Is Unfair To Her

The solicitor representing the family of runaway jihadi bride Shamima Begum says British law is treating his clients' relative unfairly.

Tasnime Akunjee has been taking LBC listeners' calls with Tom Swarbrick - and has compared how the justice system would deal with Ms Begum, compared with those who were involved with planning and carrying out the Manchester Arena bombing.

Runaway jihadi bride Shamima Begum. Picture: LBC